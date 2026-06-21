'Toxic' release date: Yash starrer to now release in August after multiple delays

<p>After facing several postponements, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/actor-yash">Yash</a>-starrer <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> has finally locked-in a new release date.</p><p>Initially scheduled for a March release, the film was pushed back several times.</p><p>And amid all the uncertainty regarding the release, the announcement of a fresh release date helps fans take a sigh of relief.</p><p>Sharing a new poster of the film, Yash announced on X, "Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026."</p>.<p>The release date announcement left fans elated as many were thrilled to finally have a locked-in date for superstar Yash's highly anticipated return to the big screen.</p><p>A fan wrote, "Dear hollywood we are coming to conquer the world box office."</p><p>Another wrote, Finally Yash boss is coming to capture the world on 26 -08-26."</p><p>A third declared it as the most anticipated films of the year and wrote, "One of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026."</p><p>While many were happy with the announcement, a few joked about another potential delay.</p><p>"Right now, I’m more excited about the new postponed date than the movie release itself," an X user joked.</p><p>Another said, "I hope this is a fixed date that will never change."</p>.<p><em>Toxic</em> was initially pushed from March 19 to June 4 due to tensions in the Middle East. However, it was then delayed further.</p><p>Backed by KVN Productions, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.</p><p>The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.</p><p><em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> is positioning itself as a truly international venture. Shot natively in English and Kannada, the film will also cater to domestic audiences with high-quality dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.</p>