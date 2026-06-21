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'Toxic' release date: Yash starrer to now release in August after multiple delays

After facing several postponements, Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally locked-in a new release date.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:02 IST
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