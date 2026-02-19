<p>With just a month for the release of <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups</em>, the makers are all set to make the coming days a mega treat for Yash's fans, as the makers have planned a series of promotional activities and kicking off the promotions, the makers dropped a fresh poster with the teaser announcement.</p><p>The makers unveiled a new poster of Yash standing in a bloody battlefield, announcing that the film’s teaser will be released on February 20 at 9:35 AM. The powerful visual offers an early indication of the film’s dark tone, suggesting a world shaped by violence and moral ambiguity. </p>.<p>The poster shows Yash as Raya at the centre of a blood-streaked blizzard, his face obscured as he gulps straight from a bottle, surrounded by the wreckage of unseen violence in an intoxicating universe.</p><p>The teaser announcement comes as <em>Toxic</em> continues to be the most awaited film in India, driven by a phased rollout of character reveals and controlled marketing beats. To maintain the impact of the narrative, the teaser will be released in a single language, allowing the film's stark imagery and atmosphere to speak to the audience.</p>.Smoke, Guns and Swag: Makers drop Yash’s raw & violent avatar in 'Toxic'.<p>Part of that anticipation stems from the film’s carefully unveiled ensemble. Kiara Advani appears as Nadia, framed as restrained and emotionally weighted; Huma Qureshi is introduced as Elizabeth, commanding and lethal; Nayanthara emerges as Ganga, a character whose arrival recalibrates the film’s power equations. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, presented as desirable yet unreadable, while Rukmini Vasanth steps in as Mellisa, exuding controlled authority. The final character reveal was Yash as Raya, whose declaration - “Daddy’s home…" doubles as both an arrival in the narrative and a statement on his return to theatres.</p>.<p>Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.</p><p>Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic</em> is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.</p>