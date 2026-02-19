Menu
'Toxic' teaser to drop on February 20: Makers unveil new poster of Yash in a bloody battlefield

To maintain the impact of the narrative, the teaser will be released in a single language, allowing the film's stark imagery and atmosphere to speak to the audience.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 06:55 IST
