'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' movie review: An aam aadmi's tryst with sex work

Don’t judge the series by its mouthful title — focus on the shocking pink font used for ‘CA Topper’ and you begin to get an idea about what our Mishraji (played superbly by Manav Kaul) sets out to be. A chance remark by his wife that he is a ‘jaadugar’ (magician) in bed launches him on a journey as a male sex worker who ‘understands’ women and also provides emotional succour. After some great sex, of course! All this for ‘upari kamayi’ (added income). But then, he crashes headlong into a parallel story of a halwai (Shubhrajyoti Barat) who hides dripping ruthlessness behind his jalebi-making skills, his gang of wonky scruples-minus thugs who have one too many guns and his forty-ish wife (Tillotama Shome) who is severely romance and sex-deprived. Also in the mix is the ever-dependable Faisal Malik playing a samosa-crunching pot-bellied policeman. Yes, all hell eventually breaks loose and the ending is predictably chaotic.