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Trimurti Films sues Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios over unauthorized use of ‘Oye Oye’ song in 'Dhurandhar 2'

The lawsuit is filed majorly to prevent the defendant from profiting off the track through theatrical exhibition, streaming rights or any promotional content.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:27 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:27 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingt seriescopyright infringementAditya DharFilmyzilla

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