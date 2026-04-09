<p>While Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> continues its dominance with its impressive box-office run, it has parallelly hit a significant legal setback.</p><p>Amid the existing allegations of script theft, the film is now embroiled in a copyright dispute over the unauthorized use of the iconic track '<em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYl9i8mH1lI&list=RDeYl9i8mH1lI&start_radio=1">Tirchi Topiwale</a>'</em> from the movie <em>Tridev</em>. The makers of Trimurti Films have officially filed a lawsuit against Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for using the song without permission in the song <em>Rang De Lal</em>.</p>.Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker from accusing 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar of script theft.<p>Bollywood production company Trimurti Films has filed a suit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios, claiming that the song <em>Tirchi Topiwale</em> has been used in the spy thriller without authorization, reports <a href="https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/trimurti-films-sues-aditya-dhars-b62-studios-over-use-of-hum-pyar-karne-wale-song-in-dhurandhar-2">Bar and Bench</a>.</p><p>The track was first released in the 1989 blockbuster Tridev, featuring music by Kalyanji–Anandji in collaboration with Viju Shah. The song's iconic lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi, while the vocals were lent by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.</p>.<p>Released by T-Series, the <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> version of the song was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and mixed & mastered by Akash Shravan. It features vocals from Jasmine Sandlas, Afsana Khan, Amit Kumar and Reble, with lyrics contributed by Sandlas, Reble and Anand Bakshi.</p><p>According to the claim by Trimurti Films, the defendant's film features the song without any formal permission. Seeking to protect its intellectual property, they have requested a formal injunction against the song’s use, alongside a claim for damages. The lawsuit is filed mainly to prevent the defendant from profiting off the track through theatrical exhibition, streaming rights or any promotional content.</p><p>While the copyright infringement charges have been made public, the Dhurandhar makers have not yet addressed the controversy or released a statement to date.</p>.<p><strong>About Dhurandhar 2</strong></p><p>Directed by Aditya Dhar, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> serves as the direct follow-up to the 2025 mega-hit. Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza Ali Mazari in this espionage drama. The plot follows his infiltration of Lyari’s complex political and criminal networks to take down a terrorist cell. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.</p>