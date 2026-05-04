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Trisha celebrates 43rd birthday & TVK's performance with Vijay at Neelankarai

As election results point toward a landslide win for the actor’s new party, TVK, his rumoured partner was among the first to offer her best wishes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:11 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayTrendingTrisha

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