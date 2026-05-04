<p>Actress Trisha Krishnan paid a visit to Vijay at his Neelankarai home today to celebrate TVK’s impressive electoral debut. As election results point toward a landslide win for the actor’s new party, TVK, his rumoured partner was among the first to offer her best wishes.</p><p>Visuals of Trisha arriving in her swanky white Range Rover are going viral on social media. Trisha’s visit to Vijay’s residence has reignited speculation about her close bond with Vijay.</p><p>With TVK leading in key urban centres like Chennai and Salem, fans are calling Trisha a "lucky charm", and the visuals are finding plenty of traction among political observers.</p>.<p>Given the frequent rumours surrounding their relationship, her presence at such a crucial moment for TVK highlights her deep-rooted support for the actor-politician across his decorated career.</p><p>The high-profile meeting between the rumoured couple lasted just over an hour. The actress was making a graceful exit from Vijay's residence, as she graciously waved to the swarm of photographers and fans gathered outside the residence.</p>.Vijay and Trisha: A timeline of On-Screen romance & Off-Screen rumours.<p>It’s a day of double festivities for Vijay and Trisha. Beyond the TVK electoral success, insiders reveal that a cozy birthday celebration for the actress has also been planned. The gathering at Neelankarai serves a twin purpose, celebrating the party’s outstanding performance and observing Trisha’s special day with an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.</p><p>It has been a hectic birthday for Trisha, as she began her 43rd year on a spiritual note. Trisha made a high-profile morning visit to the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati to seek blessings and then rushed back to Chennai to spend the rest of her special day celebrating with her inner circle.</p><p>Meanwhile, expectations are sky-high among fans and followers as they await for her to share visuals from the cosy birthday celebration taking place at Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. Given the buzz of Vijay’s outstanding political debut and Trisha’s birthday celebrations, any post from them is expected to go viral instantly.</p>.TVK chief Vijay attends wedding reception with actor Trisha days after his wife files for divorce.<p>Earlier, their joint appearance at the AGS wedding reception effectively 'broke the internet', further fuelling their dating rumours. For many, this public show of togetherness was a definitive nod to the deep bond they have shared throughout their respective careers.</p>