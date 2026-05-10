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Trisha Krishnan stuns in a silk saree at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai

Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony in Chennai on May 10. Dazzling in a sea-blue silk saree with golden accents, Trisha exuded pure elegance.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 08:55 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduVijayTrendingOath taking ceremonyTrishacm oath-taking

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