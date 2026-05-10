Trisha Krishnan stuns in a silk saree at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai

<p>Actress Trisha Krishnan attended the oath-taking ceremony of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam President Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai in full grandeur.</p><p>Dazzling in a sea-blue silk saree with golden accents, Trisha was exuding pure elegance. She paired the beautiful saree with a beige embroidered blouse and a diamond ruby choker with matching earrings.</p><p>Trisha's striking look was completed with a bindi, <em>malli poo</em> (jasmine flowers) adorned hair and minimal make-up.</p><p>The <em>Ghilli</em> actress looked simple yet enchanting in her traditional look.</p>.<p><strong>Trisha's visit to Tirupati temple</strong></p><p>On her birthday on May 4, which also coincided with the election results day, Trisha went to offer prayers at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.</p><p>Trisha's visit soon sparked rumours with many speculating that the visit might be a subtle way of supporting Vijay in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 and to seek blessings for his win.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay signs first order; offers 200 units free power, women’s safety force.<p><strong>TVK's historic win</strong></p><p>The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam brought a political earthquake in Tamil Nadu and witnessed a landslide victory in the recent elections.</p><p>On the morning of May 10, after five days of political chaos, Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Just moments before the ceremony, Trisha expressed that she was "looking forward" to witnessing the historic event. Trisha attended the ceremony with her mother Uma, as the duo was seated in the first row, along with Vijay's family.</p><p><strong>Trisha's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha is set to appear alongside Suriya in the upcoming film <em>Karuppu</em>. The highly anticipated project, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled to release on May 14 in theatres.</p>