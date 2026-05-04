<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trisha">Trisha</a>, who turned 43 today, started her day with an early morning visit to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lord-venkateswara-temple">Tirumala Venkateswara Temple </a>in Tirupati, where she offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.</p><p>Visuals of Trisha offering her respects at the Andhra temple have are being ciruclated across social platforms. </p>.<p>Adhering to the traditional dress code, she wore for a simple white churidar. The actress maintained a remarkably low profile, avoiding the usual fanfare for a more quiet and personal experience.</p><p>However, she greeted paparazzi waiting outside and even posed for pictures with some lucky fans, who had gathered there upon learning about her visit.</p>.Watch | TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan temple; fans gather to get glimpse of actor.<p>The visit carries extra weight as many believe she sought divine blessings for<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-vijay-on-course-of-breaking-dravidian-duopoly-of-dmk-and-aiadmk-3989930"> Joseph Vijay</a>’s new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as it prepares for its first election result.</p><p>Several celebrities make it a practice to visit the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, on their birthday and seek the blessings of Lord Balaji. Recent weeks have been buzzing with several celebrity visits to the shrine.</p><p>Earlier, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, along with her father R. Sarathkumar, visited the shrine. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty were seen at the temple recently. Tamannaah Bhatia had also visited recently in traditional attire.</p><p>One of India's most revered Hindu shrines, Tirumala, is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. This centuries-old temple attracts millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.</p>.<p>On the professional front, Trisha is set to appear alongside Suriya in the upcoming film <em>Karuppu</em>, directed by RJ Balaji. The highly anticipated project is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14.</p>