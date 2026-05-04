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Trisha seeks blessings at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on 43rd birthday, visuals go viral

The visit carries extra weight as many believe she sought divine blessings for Joseph Vijay’s new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as it prepares for its first election result.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:06 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTirumalaTrishaLord Venkateswara templeFilmyzilla

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