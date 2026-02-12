Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Trolling has become a fashion': Varun Dhawan on social media trolls

The actor said he was trolled for his crooked smile in the movie, which was something that he first created for his 2017 movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 13:14 IST
Varun DhawanSocial mediaMovie ReviewTrendingBollywood actorTrending Nowentertainment news.

Follow us on :

Follow Us