Trophy, jury revealed for Prajavani Cine Sammana

A glitzy event on Friday set the stage for the Kannada film industry’s biggest and most credible awards, the Prajavani Cine Sammana.

Girish Kasaravalli, one of India’s most renowned filmmakers, used a clapboard to mark a milestone in the selection process, and to unveil the stylish trophy.

Kasaravalli heads a grand jury of seven, with N Vidyashankar, Hamsalekha, Yogaraj Bhat, Prakash Raj, Shruti Hariharan, Sumana Kittur being the others.

The launch of the awards also commemorates the 75th year of the launch of Prajavani, Deccan Herald’s sister publication.

Sitaraman Shankar, CEO, The Printers Mysore Private Limited (TPML) said, “Prajavani has a strong association with the Kannada film industry. For all the excellence the Kannada film industry can boast of, it gets less attention than it deserves. We were determined to correct this and that is how the Prajavani Cine Sammana was conceived,” he said.



Members of the Technical Jury Board

at the unveiling.



Ravindra Bhat, executive editor, Prajavani, said the awards would set a benchmark for the industry. “Winning the Prajavani Deepavali short story competition is regarded as a major feat for any writer. Past winners include the who’s who of the Kannada literary world. The film awards will set a similar benchmark,” he said.

The first edition of the awards will recognise achievers across 24 categories whose work in 2022 is noteworthy. An expert committee of 20 has shortlisted the nominations for each category. A special category — called People’s Choice, will vote to pick the best actor (male), best actor (female), best film, and best music.

The winners will be announced and presented at a grand ceremony in Bengaluru on May 27.

Stars welcome Prajavani film awards

Stalwarts of the Kannada film industry welcomed the launch of Prajavani Cine Sammana, and spoke about the long-standing relationship between the Kannada film industry and the Kannada daily.

Auteur Girish Kasaravalli said the timing was just right. “After the pandemic, the industry is getting back on its feet and the awards will encourage filmmakers,” he said.

Legendary lyricist and music composer Hamsalekha said it had been his dream to see prestigious awards being instituted for the Kannada movie industry. “That dream has come true,” he said.

N Vidyashankar, founder-member and former artistic director of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), said that Prajavani and Kannada cinema had played a big role in the unification of Karnataka.

“Prajavani is not just a newspaper. It represents the voice of the arts, culture and society of Karnataka. Similarly, Kannada cinema is not just entertainment, it is a cultural phenomenon. Prajavani Cine Sammana is therefore a special event for Kannada cinema and Kannada people,” he said.

Selecting a few movies out of the lot was a challenging task for the expert committee. “There have been instances when I had to watch a movie twice or thrice to ensure I judged it right. It was a great experience,” said Rekha, well-known actor and member of the expert committee.