<p>Just when the news of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ram-charan-suffers-cut-above-eye-on-peddi-shoot-source-confirms-no-serious-damage-3944007">Ram Charan’s injury</a> on the sets of Peddi is making immense waves and curiosity amongst his fans and well-wishers. While <a href="https://x.com/PeddiMovieOffl/status/2036781768171548986?s=20">social media</a> was abuzz with concern over a potential eye injury, the production team has stepped in to clarify that the <em>RRR</em> actor sustained only a minor scratch above his eye during a high-octane stunt sequence.</p><p>Providing a further update on the incident, his father and mega-star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chiranjeevi">Chiranjeevi </a>shared an update and thanked the medics for the surgical precision that ensured his son's smooth recovery.</p>.<p>In a heartfelt public note, legendary actor Chiranjeevi thanked Dr. Sudhakar Prasad for his surgical precision during a recent intricate eyelid surgery for actor Ram Charan.</p>.Ram Charan suffers cut above eye on ‘Peddi’ shoot, source confirms no serious damage.<p>“Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu, Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise. Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you,” Chiranjeevi wrote on X.</p>.<p>Chiranjeevi credited the doctor’s precision for easing the family’s concerns during what was a moment of significant medical anxiety.</p><p>Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Ram Charan’s uncle, Power Star Pawan Kalyan, wished him a speedy recovery. On X, he said, “Ram Charan should recover quickly. It is known that top-class young hero Ram Charan got injured during the filming of Peddi. I hope he recovers soon.”</p>.<p>Doctors, however, advised him to take a brief rest, and he is expected to be back on sets within a couple of days. While the news initially worried fans, the team’s reassurance has put all concerns to rest.</p>.<p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, <em>Peddi</em> stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu in key roles. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman and is all set for an April 30, 2026, release.</p>