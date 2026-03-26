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'Truly a blessing': Chiranjeevi thanks surgeon for Ram Charan’s successful eyelid surgery

Chiranjeevi shared an update and thanked the medics for the surgical precision that ensured his son's smooth recovery.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 06:19 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanChiranjeeviTrendingFilmyzilla

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