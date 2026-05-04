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'Tu mera liver kharab karega': Salman Khan mourns 'brother' Sushil Kumar's death

Salman Khan penned a long, emotional note for his long-time friend Sushil Kumar, who passed away on Sunday.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:12 IST
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