<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> has shared an emotional and deeply moving note on social media mourning the loss of his long-time friend Sushil Kumar. </p><p>Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Salman announced the news of Sushil's death in an emotional post while paying a heartfelt tribute to their over four-decade long relationship. </p><p>Alongside a carousel of photos with Sushil, Salman wrote in the caption, "This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful even if he was down n out always smiling, dancing and no pain no stress in the worst of situations."</p><p>"Sushil kumar is his name or at least was his name till 5 mins ago ,fare well bro lived like a man fought death like a freaking heavy weight champion.<br>No tears for u brother only memories n laughters. My pra died with a smile on his face, Way to go brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao. now enjoy your cigarettes n whisky cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit," Salman added.</p>.Salman Khan steals the show with cameo as Jiva Mahala in 'Raja Shivaji'.<p>In yet another emotional post, Salman wrote a long caption reflecting on life, death and everything in between while mourning the loss of his long-time friend.</p><p>Detailing while everyone has to bid adieu to the world, sooner or later, Salman noted that good people are often the ones to be taken away earlier while the evil and corrupted are the last ones to be taken away.</p><p>"Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha," Salman wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>He further added, "I wish I could abuse, be angry, or cry, which I do easily but for you, not even one tear. I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No “rest in peace.” Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh… Enjoy. Cheers, bro.."</p><p>"Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver n kidney kharaab kare ga, N This pic is who I am," Salman concluded.</p>.Rajpal Yadav joins Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63.<p><strong>Salman Khan's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Salman Khan recently created buzz with a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's <em>Raja Shivaji</em>. Salman played the role of Jiva Mahala, a special warrior and loyal bodyguard of the warrior king, and delivered a powerful scene with even powerful dialogues.</p><p>Donning a fierce moustache, a traditional turban and a sword-wielding entry, the Bollywood superstar sent audiences into a frenzy with his cameo.</p><p>Salman is currently busy reshooting the Apoorva Lakhia directorial <em>Maatrubhumi (</em>formerly titled<em> Battle of Galwan). </em>The movie was set to release in April-May but was reportedly delayed due to censorship concerns. The movie is now reportedly eyeing an August release date</p><p>Salman is also working on his his next big venture with director Vamshi Paidipally. The actor has started shooting for yet-untitled action entertainer alongside Nayanthara. The film marks his first-time collaboration with both Vamshi and the lady superstar.</p>