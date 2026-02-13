'Tu Yaa Main' Premiere: A night of family, friends and glamour

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s intense survival thriller has made its debut on the big screen. Just a day before the official release, the makers held a special screening, where celebrities and close friends gathered to cheer on Shanaya. They couldn’t stop praising this heart-pounding film that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Here are some pictures from the star-studded premiere...