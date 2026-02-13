Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Tu Yaa Main' Premiere: A night of family, friends and glamour

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s intense survival thriller has made its debut on the big screen. Just a day before the official release, the makers held a special screening, where celebrities and close friends gathered to cheer on Shanaya. They couldn’t stop praising this heart-pounding film that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Here are some pictures from the star-studded premiere...
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Shanaya Kapoor flanked by Adarsh Gourav and Bejoy Nambiar during the premiere of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Shanaya Kapoor flanked by Adarsh Gourav and Bejoy Nambiar during the premiere of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

ADVERTISEMENT
Arjun Kapoor didn't just walk the red carpet; he owned it.

Arjun Kapoor didn't just walk the red carpet; he owned it.

Credit: Universal Communications

Anil Kapoor made a high-octane entrance at the Tu Yaa Main screening in Mumbai.

Anil Kapoor made a high-octane entrance at the Tu Yaa Main screening in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Sanjay Kapoor arrives for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Sanjay Kapoor arrives for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Ananya Panday attends the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday attends the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Suhana Khan arrives for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Suhana Khan arrives for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Khushi Kapoor poses for the cameras on her arrival for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Khushi Kapoor poses for the cameras on her arrival for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Shanaya Kapoor looked absolutely breathtaking in a vibrant, emerald-green gown.

Shanaya Kapoor looked absolutely breathtaking in a vibrant, emerald-green gown.

Credit: Universal Communications

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made a graceful entrance alongside her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made a graceful entrance alongside her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Credit: Universal Communications

Bejoy Nambiar poses with Aanand L. Rai during the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Bejoy Nambiar poses with Aanand L. Rai during the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor pose for the photos as they arrive for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor pose for the photos as they arrive for the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Filmmaker Kabir Khan arrived hand-in-hand with his wife, Mini Mathur.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan arrived hand-in-hand with his wife, Mini Mathur.

Credit: Universal Communications

Avinash Tiwary graces the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Avinash Tiwary graces the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

Ayesha Khan was all smiles at the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Ayesha Khan was all smiles at the special screening of Tu Yaa Main in Mumbai.

Credit: Universal Communications

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 16:55 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAnil KapoorArjun KapoorTrendingAnanya PandayNeelam KothariFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us