<p>The long-awaited follow-up to the cult masterpiece <em>Tumbbad</em> has officially begun with a grand mahurat. Lead actor and producer Sohum Shah has joined hands with acting powerhouse Nawazuddin Siddiqui for this sequel, marking a massive casting coup. The project began today with a traditional puja graced by Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, officially kicking off this supernatural epic.</p><p>Giving the audience a sneak peek from the puja, Sohum Shah took to social media and shared a series of pictures. He wrote, "With blessings and gratitude, the journey of #Tumbbad2 begins, as we come together to take the story forward. 🙏🏻🎬"</p>.<p>To bring the haunting world of the sequel to life, Sohum Shah Films has constructed a sprawling 7-to-8-acre city-sized set in Mumbai. This move suggests that the makers are keen on delivering a much larger, more immersive cinematic experience than the first instalment.</p><p>Directed by Adesh Prasad, the project is a powerhouse collaboration between Sohum Shah’s banner and Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios. With Pen Marudhar handling distribution, the scale of this supernatural epic is reaching new heights.</p>