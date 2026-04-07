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'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah kicks off the sequel with grand mahurat in Mumbai

The project began today with a traditional puja graced by Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, officially kicking off this supernatural epic.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:59 IST
Entertainment NewsNawazuddin SiddiquiTrendingSohum ShahFilmyzilla

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