TVF to venture into films, plans to make sci-fi & horror shows, says originals head Shreyansh Pandey

“For our shows, we'll do more genres, while dramas will remain at the core of it. The same goes with feature films, where we will have both simple stories and movies of spectacle and scale. There are sci-fi, horror and thriller (shows). We are trying to come up with next season of Gullak soon, it is a family story on which people keep showering love,” he said.

Pandey also teased more seasons of Panchayat and Kota Factory as well as the sophomore chapter of sports drama Sixer.

TVF produced 15 shows in 2023 and the company plans to produce even more in 2024, he added.