Twitterati slams Amitabh Bachchan for ‘sexist’ remark on IMF chief Gita Gopinath

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has come under fire online for his latest remarks on IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath made during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.

Showing the image of the economist, one question read, “The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019?” Upon seeing the picture, Bachchan said, “Her face is so beautiful, no one can relate her to economy.”

Even as Gopinath, a long-time fan of Bachchan thanked him for the praise on Twitter, netizens dubbed the comment as ‘sexist’ and misguided.

Gopinath tweeted saying, “Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a huge fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”

Replying to the economist’s tweet, many did not approve of Bachchan linking beauty with brains. One user wrote, “I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists.”

Another wrote that it was “sad” that Bachchan had to mention your looks while pointing to Gopinath’s achievements. “Bet you he wouldn’t have made a mention if say @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen.”

One user slammed Gopinath for accepting such praise, saying that “Your response which went viral seems to suggest you're ok with sexism.”