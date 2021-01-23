Big B slammed for 'sexist' remark on Gita Gopinath

Twitterati slams Amitabh Bachchan for ‘sexist’ remark on IMF chief Gita Gopinath

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 praised Gopinath’s looks, saying no one can relate her to economy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2021, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 12:37 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has come under fire online for his latest remarks on IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath made during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.

Showing the image of the economist, one question read, “The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019?” Upon seeing the picture, Bachchan said, “Her face is so beautiful, no one can relate her to economy.”

Even as Gopinath, a long-time fan of Bachchan thanked him for the praise on Twitter, netizens dubbed the comment as ‘sexist’ and misguided.

Gopinath tweeted saying, “Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a huge fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”

Replying to the economist’s tweet, many did not approve of Bachchan linking beauty with brains. One user wrote, “I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists.”

Another wrote that it was “sad” that Bachchan had to mention your looks while pointing to Gopinath’s achievements. “Bet you he wouldn’t have made a mention if say @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen.”

One user slammed Gopinath for accepting such praise, saying that “Your response which went viral seems to suggest you're ok with sexism.”

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amitabh Bachchan
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Gita Gopinath
IMF

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

 