Two Indian films make waves at Berlin festival

Come February, the Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) unspools in its home base Berlin. A cool city, its vibe layered with an artistic and equally gritty side.

There is nothing static about Berlin, its moodscapes accommodate for varied streams of thought — traditional and contemporary, mainstream and avant-garde. In fact it’s often said that no city packs a punch for the offbeat better than Berlin.

Berlinale with its sharp identity is inextricably woven with the fabric and energy of Berlin.