'Ulajh' movie review: An underwhelming, overly sentimental political film

Director:Sundhanshu Saria
Cast:Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah
Spy thriller Ulajh by Sundhanshu Saria is an unexpectedly engaging watch, but lacks touch with reality at times. It had the potential to be a nail-biter but depends too much on sentimentality. The few surprising elements in the plot fall short of the twists the thriller desperately needs.
Suhana Bhatia, played by Janhvi Kapoor is a young diplomat, is caught up in a complex mesh of patriotism and treachery, suspicion and trust. She rose up the ranks with unusual dexterity.
It is ironic that the inexperienced actress has been cast in the role of a naïve, newly-appointed Deputy High Commissioner who has to battle rumours of nepotism. Kapoor adds very little to the character who seems to have no agency in her own story. The few glimpses of intelligence or active engagement she does show are overshadowed by the performances of her co-actors.
Roshan Mathew as RAW agent Sebin Joseph Kutty shines in the second half of the film. He delivers a fresh, convincing performance with his timely humour and adroit charm, but does not get the screen time he deserves. The elusive antagonist, Nakul Bhatia (Gulshan Devaiah) is an interesting character. He keeps viewers on their toes and one is left constantly guessing his intentions and moves.
The film tries to examine several issues — from the complex, gritty world of diplomatic relations and international politics to gender discrimination and exploitation of women in positions of power. But the plot ultimately loses sight of the larger implication of every real nation and state apparatus or organisation it refers to.
Ulajh hence fails to actualise the tensions it promises, and remains just a fictional, and at times an over dramatic rendition of a typical Bollywood drama with a completely pointless romance.
(The movie has been released in Hindi across theatres)
Published 03 August 2024, 01:51 IST