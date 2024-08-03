'Ulajh' movie review: An underwhelming, overly sentimental political film

Suhana Bhatia, played by Janhvi Kapoor is a young diplomat, is caught up in a complex mesh of patriotism and treachery, suspicion and trust. She rose up the ranks with unusual dexterity.

It is ironic that the inexperienced actress has been cast in the role of a naïve, newly-appointed Deputy High Commissioner who has to battle rumours of nepotism. Kapoor adds very little to the character who seems to have no agency in her own story. The few glimpses of intelligence or active engagement she does show are overshadowed by the performances of her co-actors.