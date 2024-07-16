'Ulajh' trailer out: All you need to know about Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer

In this thrilling narrative, Janhvi Kapoor plays Suhana, a young diplomat caught in a treacherous personal conspiracy during a crucial assignment at the London embassy. As she navigates her career-defining role, she becomes entangled in a web of deception where every ally could be a foe. Kapoor's portrayal adds an extra layer of intrigue, leaving the audience wanting more.

The trailer pulses with intensity, showcasing Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan at their electrifying best. Each character is complex, promising a rollercoaster of suspense and unexpected twists.

Audiences can expect heart-stopping moments and edge-of-your-seat drama as Ulajh unfolds its gripping tale of traps, conspiracies, and betrayals. With its captivating storyline and stellar performances, the film promises a cinematic experience like no other.

Sharing her thoughts, Janhvi said, “This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.”

"Ulajh is ultimately about the conundrum of choices and setting it in the high stakes world of international diplomacy made it that much more exciting. Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan has been a privilege and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can’t wait to see audiences go on this thrill-ride loaded with twists and turns,” said director Sudhanshu Saria.

The film also boasts powerhouse performances from Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh is set to release on August 2, 2024.