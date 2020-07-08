‘Undekhi’ series review: Surya Sharma starrer makes for a decent watch

Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya and Ayn Zoya

Rating: 2.5/5

The eagerly-awaited Undekhi, which is slated to release on SonyLIV on July 10, is a sincere attempt at storytelling that makes a decent impact despite its flaws. The show revolves around what happens when a woman is killed in public under shocking circumstances. The basic premise, which follows the classic ‘big fish vs little fish’ formula, is engaging and had the potential to be a winner.

The story, however, never reaches its potential as the execution is not as good as expected. The screenplay lacks a sense of urgency, which dilutes the impact. Moreover, it tends to ‘tell’ rather than ‘show’, making it difficult for the viewer to connect with the reel action.

That said and done, quite a few scenes have come out reasonably well. The track involving the Bengali cop hits the right notes, adding a new dimension to Undekhi. The sequences highlighting the relationship between the ‘Rinku’ and his family too are likely to click with a section of the audience.

A key revelation about a character, however, falls flat and feels forced. Similarly, the scenes set in the jungle are a bit Over The Top despite being an important part of the narrative. Moreover, some of the subplots feel superficial and not add much to the narrative.

Coming to performances, Surya Sharma is quite good and does justice to a character that might remind fans of the one played by him in Hostages. His desi swag might catch the audience by surprise. Dibyendu Bhattacharya is the chupa rustum of Undekhi and hits it out of the park with his top-notch expressions.

Seasoned actor Harsh Chhaya too makes a good impact and adds life to what many would describe as a one-dimensional character. The supporting cast, which includes names such as Abhishek Chauhan and Ayn Zoya, serves its purpose.

The production values are up to the mark. The background score, however, could have been a bit better. The other technical aspects have been handled rather well.