'Secret World of Sound' Movie Review: Unmissable docu-series on nature’s sounds

Have you paused to listen to a bee? Have you ever wondered about the purrs, the roars, the buzzes, the clicks, and the tick-tocks of the beings around you? Attenborough invites you to do so in the gentlest and the most beguiling manner, and before you know it, you are staring (and hearing) keenly as seagulls do a passable tap dance to mirror the sound of rain pattering on grass and get unsuspecting worms out of their borrows, which they then gobble up in glee; a great grey owl in Manitoba in Canada swoops down in silent precision to clutch a vole from beneath half a metre of snow; a bee uses the very vibrations of its wings (which creates the buzz sound) to open a nightshade flower and gets sticky white pollen all over itself and battle-weary elephants 'hear' rain through their feet by 'listening' to the vibrations of an approaching storm through the ground...