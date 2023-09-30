Unripe ‘Thothapuri’ leaves a sour taste, again!

The film’s focal characters going out to watch Neerdose, an earlier collaboration of Jaggesh and Vijaya Prasad, is a perfect set-up for the protagonist to bat for his school of ‘sex comedies’. ‘Instead of being a pretentious puritan, it is better to be open about everything. Hence I liked Neerdose,’ Eere Gowda, the easy-going, adult comedy-loving talior, played by Jaggesh, says in the sequel. Your assessment of this school of thought will directly determine how you evaluate Thothapuri: Chapter 2 too.