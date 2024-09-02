Rishab Shetty, Jr. NTR make a spiritual visit to Keshavanatheshwara Temple

Rishab Shetty is enjoying the success of Kantara, the blockbuster that recently earned him a National Award. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is eagerly anticipating the release of Devara, where he stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Both stars captured the audience's hearts and dominated the box office with their exceptional acting skills previous year.

On the professional front, Rishab Shetty is currently focused on creating an unparalleled divine experience with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. He is also in discussions with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is busy managing multiple projects, including the highly talked-about sequel War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.