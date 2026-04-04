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'Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom' Movie review: Rise, fall, repeat

There is enough here to keep one engaged, mostly because of Odom himself. But it feels more like a recap than a deep dive. Good in parts, but not lasting.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 01:10 IST
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Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom English (Netflix)
2/5
Director: Ryan Duffy
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Published 04 April 2026, 01:10 IST
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