Uorfi Javed visits Kamakhya temple amid conversion rumours

<p>A few days after firmly declining the news of her conversion to Hinduism and declaring herself as an atheist, Uorfi Javed has shared pictures from her visit to Kamakhya temple.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Uorfi shared a carousel of images from her trip to Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati.</p><p>In the images, Uorfi, who is posing in front of the temple, is seen sporting a red tilak on her forehead as she is dressed in lime green kurta with a pink dupatta covering her head. A red colour religious stole is also wrapped around her neck.</p><p>She captioned the post with, "Visited Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati!"</p>.After A-certification and CBFC revisions, Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' finally set to release in July?.<p>The pictures sent fans into a frenzy as speculations about her conversion to Hinduism were already rife.</p><p>The rumours started when a journalist and content creator shared a video alleging that Uorfi had left Islam. The content creator also claimed that Uorfi had changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj.</p><p>However, just recently, Uorfi had cleared the air regarding her conversion.</p><p>Taking to her Instagram Story, Uorfi reposted the video and wrote, "I never changed my name or religion. Kaise chomu log hain yaar. Aunty please thoda homework kar Lijiye, i never changed my name or religion also. I don't believe in any religion."</p><p>She added, "Also I'm not just <em>n**gi </em>with my clothes I'm also <em>n**gi </em>with my words but aaj mood nahi hai. Also <em>ek baar google karlo how many shows I have to my names, mujhe aapka ganda make up dekh k sharam aa gayi or aapki journalism pe</em>. <em>Burai karni hai karo bindaas</em>, but don't spread fake news cause I can't do the same to you cause no one cares aunty ji."</p><p>(Translation: I am not just naked with my clothes, but with my words too. But I’m not in the mood for it today. Google my name to see how many shows I’ve done. I am ashamed of your bad makeup and your journalism. If you want to badmouth, do it.)</p>.Diljit Dosanjh recalls performing at birthday parties for Rs 5,000 to make ends meet.<p>Uorfi, however, has time and again clarified that she is an athiest and has insisted that she doesn't follow any religion.</p><p>Her spiritual post, meanwhile, is receiving mixed reactions online.</p>