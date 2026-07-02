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Uorfi Javed visits Kamakhya temple amid conversion rumours

A few days after firmly declining the news of her conversion to Hinduism and declaring herself as an atheist, Uorfi Javed has shared pictures from her visit to Kamakhya temple.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 11:25 IST
Entertainment NewstempleTrendingUorfi JavedKamakhyaFilmyzilla

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