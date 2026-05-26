<p>Niranjan, the <em>Seetha Payanam</em> actor and nephew of superstar Upendra, has officially got engaged to Sanjana in a private family ceremony.</p>.<p>The intimate celebration took place on May 25 at a resort in Bengaluru, surrounded only by the couple's closest family members and friends.</p>.<p>Kannada cinema's "Real Star" Upendra and his family celebrated the joyous occasion with beautiful glimpses and snippets of the intimate engagement ceremony shared on social media to give fans a peek into the close-knit gala.</p>.<p>According to reports, Sanjana B Raj is a qualified medical practitioner, and the newly engaged couple is expected to tie the knot in the coming months.</p>