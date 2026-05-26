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Upendra’s nephew Niranjan gets engaged to Sanjana in intimate ceremony

According to reports, Sanjana B Raj is a qualified medical practitioner, and the newly engaged couple is expected to tie the knot in the coming months.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:23 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@nimmaupendra</p></div>

Credit: X/@nimmaupendra

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@nimmaupendra</p></div>

Credit: X/@nimmaupendra

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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@nimmaupendra</p></div>

Credit: X/@nimmaupendra

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@nimmaupendra</p></div>

Credit: X/@nimmaupendra

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Published 26 May 2026, 07:23 IST
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