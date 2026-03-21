Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' movie review: Pawan Kalyan delivers another disappointment

The Telugu film industry, however, seems to have stagnated with this structure in its infancy, leading to films like Gabbar Singh and Ustad Bhagat Singh.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 23:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
2026
1/5
Director:Harish Shankar
Cast:Pawan Kalyan Sreeleela Raashii Khanna
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 23:28 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsPawan Kalyanmovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us