Ustad Rashid Khan who leaves behind a legacy in Hindustani classical music

While excelling in Hindustani vocals, Rashid Khan also showcased his proficiency in playback music, contributing to blockbusters such as My Name is Khan, Jab We Met, Isaaq, Manto, Mausam, Bapi Bari Ja, Kadambari, and Mitin Masi.

Rashid Khan was recognised for his innovative approach, blending Hindustani vocals with genres like Sufi and collaborating with Western instrumentalist icon Louis Banks. He engaged in 'jugalbandis' with sitar artist Shahid Parvez.