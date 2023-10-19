'UT69' trailer: Raj Kundra opens up about tough times in new film

After keeping everyone quizzing and staying away from the media light, Raj Kundra is apparently gearing up for a new innings. The businessman is taking a plunge into acting and will soon be seen in a different avatar.
Raj kept the audience guessing for the past few days with a series of intriguing teasers and videos. On October 18, he finally took off the mask and revealed that he is coming up with a film.
The movie titled UT69, will narrate the hardships Raj faced at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail during his under-trial period. He spent over two months in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps.
Raj got emotional and burst into tears while narrating his life after his jail term. He said the way his family has been harrowed throughout his trial was heartbreaking. He also asked the media and others trolling Shilpa Shetty Kundra and his kids, to say whatever they want to him but not his family. "They have done nothing wrong," he said.
“I was wearing a mask only out of pain. The media trial was very painful. In fact, it was more painful than my legal trial. I don’t blame the media because they were doing their job but it was so painful that I had to wear a mask and cover up. I didn’t want to be seen or spotted or get my pictures clicked. I already have a star at home but now my mask has also become a star. So, I decided to make a film and took a vow to not take it off before my film comes out.”Said an emotional Raj Kundra.
The film, a dark comedy, captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail.
Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, the movie is produced by SVS Studios, and co-produced by The Bigger Picture Films and is slated to release on November 3, 2023.