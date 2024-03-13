'Utterly Ridiculous': Munmun Dutta reacts to her engagement news with Raj Anadkat

The news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement turned out to be a piece of false news.
Munmun, a beloved figure in the TV world, found herself as the subject of intense scrutiny when reports began to circulate about her personal life. The false news read that Munmun and Raj got engaged in a low-key ceremony outside Mumbai a couple of days back. Speculation ran rampant, fueled by anonymous sources and media reports and the news spread like wildfire.
The actress, who was at the centre of the speculation, has stepped forward to set the record straight, putting an end to the rumour once and for all.
Reacting to the false engagement news with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah (TMKOC) co-star Raj Anadkat, Munmun said, “Utterly ridiculous! There's not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news."
By addressing the speculation head on, Munmun has reaffirmed her trust and connection with her audience, solidifying her reputation as a beloved figure in the TV world.
The news about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat allegedly dating has been doing rounds since September 2021 and Munmun has regularly dismissed the reports relating her with Anadkat who played the popular character of 'Tappu' in the serial.
Munmun Dutta has been associated with TMKOC for over a decade and essays the famous character 'Babita ji' while Raj enjoyed a short yet impactful stint as 'Tappu' in the show.
(Published 13 March 2024, 14:03 IST)