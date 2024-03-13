'Utterly Ridiculous': Munmun Dutta reacts to her engagement news with Raj Anadkat

The news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement turned out to be a piece of false news.

Munmun, a beloved figure in the TV world, found herself as the subject of intense scrutiny when reports began to circulate about her personal life. The false news read that Munmun and Raj got engaged in a low-key ceremony outside Mumbai a couple of days back. Speculation ran rampant, fueled by anonymous sources and media reports and the news spread like wildfire.

The actress, who was at the centre of the speculation, has stepped forward to set the record straight, putting an end to the rumour once and for all.