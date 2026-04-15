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Vaazha 3: Vipin Das announces 'Biopic of a Billion Girls' with rumoured all-women cast

This upcoming movie will be directed by Viswan Sreejith, a close associate of Vipin Das.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 05:42 IST
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