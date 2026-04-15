<p>Good news for <em>Vaazha</em> fans. Writer and filmmaker Vipin Das just elevated the craze for the franchise by dropping the surprise first poster for <em>Vaazha 3: Biopic of Billion Girls</em> on Tuesday. This upcoming movie will be directed by Viswan Sreejith, a close associate of Vipin Das. This move by Vipin highlights his deep confidence in his close collaborators while simultaneously creating a platform for the next generation of talented, aspiring filmmakers and artists.</p><p>After years of collaborating on various high-profile assignments, Sreejith is now making his full-fledged debut as a feature film director. Continuing the franchise's streak of success, the third instalment is set to break new ground with a unique all-women cast.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Vipin wrote, “The Vaazha franchise has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Thanks to all the love you have given us! We launched Vaazha with the intention of introducing fresh talent to cinema, and we are committed to carrying that legacy forward in all future chapters. This is the only franchise where the door is always open whether you want to write, direct, act, or compose. While the title and the audience remain our constant pillars, the faces in front of and behind the camera will always represent the next generation of cinema. While the title and the audience remain our constant pillars, the faces in front of and behind the camera will always represent the next generation of cinema. Driven by your overwhelming response and suggestions, we are thrilled to announce Vaazha 3 – Biopic of a Billion Girls. Like always, the directorial baton passes to Viswan Sreejith, who has been a vital part of my direction team. Production is set to begin by next year. We know it’s a long wait, but we promise to make it worth it!”</p>.<p>Vipin also asked aspiring actors to be patient and avoid sending portfolios immediately, promising that as soon as the script is locked, they will host open casting calls and reach out to find the perfect faces for the film.</p>.<p>Apart from writing the third instalment, Vipin Das is also backing the project in partnership with Harris Desom, PB Anish, Sahu Garapati, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios. The film will also feature an original soundtrack and score by musician Ankit Menon.</p><p><strong>About Vaazha</strong></p><p>It all began in 2024 with the debut hit, <em>Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys</em>, directed by Anand Menen and written by Vipin Das. The movie starred Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir and Jagadish.</p><p>Continuing its success, Vipin came up with the sequel, <em>Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros</em>, in 2026. Directed by Savin SA, the second chapter introduced fresh faces like Hashir H. and Alan Bin Siraj, supported by industry veterans such as Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese and Alphonse Puthren.</p>