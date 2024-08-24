'Vaazhai' movie review: A child’s view of cruelty

'Vaazhai' is said to be based on true events. In the beginning of the film, it's shown that this film is a fictionalised account of the director's childhood memories. The tale of an oppressed community working as labourers in banana fields is narrated through the eyes of a school boy Shivanaindhan (Ponvel M). He is robbed of his childhood as he has to work with his mother and older sister to transport heavy banana bunches on his head across long distances. His only respite is his school. The film explores how this oppression and intensive labour affects him emotionally.