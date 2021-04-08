'Vakeel Saab' preview: 5 reason's to look forward to the Pawan Kalyan-starrer

Actor Pawan Kalyan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. It is slated to hit the screens on Friday (April 9). The film is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and features the 'Power Star' in the role of a lawyer, who fights for the rights of three young women. Here is a look at five reasons to look forward to the Boney Kapoor-backed film.



Great expectations



Pink, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, garnered a fair deal of attention for highlighting the importance of consent while exploring the true meaning of women empowerment. It was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, which lived up to the standards set by the original. The Tamil version featured a couple of action scenes, which catered to Ajith Kumar fans. It will be interesting to whether Vakeel Saab does justice to the premise while giving the masses something to root for.



Pawan Kalyan to put the 'Agnyaathavaasi' debacle behind him?



The film has piqued the curiosity of the janta as it marks Pawan Kalyan's return to the big screen after the hiatus. The mass hero was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Agnyaathavaasi, which did not do well at the box office, and will be hoping to score a much-needed hit with Vakeel Saab. The film needs to collect Rs 90 crore worldwide to emerge as a success, a challenging task during Covid-19 times.



'Gabbar Singh' magic once again?



Shruti Haasan, who made an emphatic comeback to Tollywood with the Sankranthi blockbuster Krack, plays the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. The two impressed fans with their chemistry in the movie Gabbar Singh and many feel that they may work their charm this time around as well



Impressive cast



Actor Nivetha Thomas, who impressed fans with her work in the Tamil film Darbar and V, plays arguably the most challenging role of her career in Vakeel Saab. The film apparently has quite a few emotionally intense sequences, which may bring out the best in her. Anjali and Prakash Raj too are likely to get ample scope in Vakeel Saab. The Singham baddie's confrontation scenes with PK are expected to be a highlight of the movie.

Venu Sriram 's big moment

Director Venu Sriram garnered a fair deal of attention with his debut movie Oh My Friend, featuring Siddharth and Shruti Haasan in the lead. He delivered the goods with his second outing MCA, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of actor Nani's career. Vakeel Saab is touted to be a gamechanger for him as it marks his first collaboration with an 'A-lister'. The biggie might open new avenues for him if it manages to satisfy the masses as well as the classes.