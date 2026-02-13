<p>For the last couple of weeks, social media has been ablaze with the theory that Mrunal Thakur and Asuran star Dhanush were set to tie the knot on February 14th. This "V-Day" wedding speculation didn't just trend online but also ignited a massive debate in the industry about the union of two cinema powerhouses. However, the bubble has officially burst. Following an earlier clarification from DH, Mrunal Thakur has now personally addressed the "wedding rumours."</p><p>Dismissing the wedding rumours, she said, "I think 14th February is going to be the 1st April (April Fools' Day). Because I don't know who started... First of all, I've been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, 'Mrunal said so.' I was like, Wow, how beautiful. It's scary.” She discussed the wedding rumours in a conversation with Galatta Plus while promoting her film <em>Do Deewane Seher Mein</em>.</p>.<p>Ever since last year, reports of Mrunal dating Dhanush have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, the stars have never acknowledged the reports, keeping their personal lives strictly under wraps while the public continues to guess.</p>.Are Dhanush & Mrunal Thakur getting married on February 14? Here's the truth behind wedding rumours.<p>Both Mrunal and Dhanush have remained remarkably unfazed by these rumours, keeping their focus completely on the work. While Mrunal is busy promoting her latest project, <em>Do Deewane Seher Mein</em>. Dhanush is currently neck-deep in work on his highly anticipated upcoming films, Kara and D55.</p>