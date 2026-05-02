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‘Varanasi’ to have 20 minutes of Ramayana, SS Karthikeya teases epic storyline at Mexico Comic Con 2026

Producer SS Karthikeya revealed that the Varanasi features approximately 20 minutes of the Ramayana, a drop that has amplified the project's momentum and heightened audience anticipation.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 13:13 IST
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