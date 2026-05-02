<p>Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie, <em>Varanasi</em>, is one of the most talked-about Indian films in recent times. The movie, which stars <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka%20chopra">Priyanka Chopra Jonas</a> and Prithviraj Sukumaran with Tollywood Prince <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahesh%20babu">Mahesh Babu</a>, has created immense noise with its asset launch.</p><p><em>Varanasi</em>’s first glimpse, released at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex in Europe, drew an electrifying response, with cinema lovers giving a warm reception for the film with claps, whistles and cheers.</p>.'Baahubali 3' is happening, SS Rajamouli drops major update about upcoming projects.<p>Amidst this, Rajamouli’s film also made an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, where producer SS Karthikeya was seen talking at length and breadth about the project and the similarities between cultures in India and Mexico.</p><p>At Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, Karthikeya said, "There are a lot of similarities that we have seen, like even a lot of comics or the stories of the film coming out from Mexico are drawn from their history from the Aztec or the Mayan civilization, and in India, we really get inspired by our epics by Ramayana or the Mahabharat."</p>.<p>"Going in the city of Mexico and meeting people is so welcoming and I find same kind of warmth in my city in my country, and the food, even the spice I don’t think I can get that spice from anywhere else apart from India and when I come to Mexico and also the family values that you kind of hear the Mexicans hold I find that also very similar, and the family values is very integral part significant in the story of Varanasi and I feel there are lot of factors people will relate to, and enjoy the film," added Karthikeya.</p><p>He further revealed that the film features approximately 20 minutes of the Ramayana, a detail that has significantly amplified the project's momentum and heightened audience anticipation.</p><p>Karthikeya said, “In <em>Varanasi</em>, we have 20 minutes of <em>Ramayana</em>, so culturally there are a lot of similarities between the Latin American audience and the American audience”.</p>.<p>Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini from <em>Varanasi</em> have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy and fueling nationwide excitement.</p><p>With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand vision of Rajamouli’s cinematic spectacle, all set for a massive theatrical release on 7th April, 2027.</p>