Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Varun Dhawan avoids clash with Yash's 'Toxic', shifts 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' to June 12

Originally scheduled for June 5, the movie will now hit theaters worldwide exactly one week later, on June 12, 2026.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 08:32 IST
Entertainment NewsVarun DhawanMrunal ThakurTrendingpooja hegdeFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us