<p>The makers of the highly anticipated <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em>, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde has officially rescheduled the film’s release. Originally scheduled for June 5, the movie will now hit theaters worldwide exactly one week later, on June 12, 2026.</p><p>The movie is said to be a vibrant celebration of love and laughter, curated especially for today's generation. Known for his mastery in the 'masala' comedy genre, David Dhawan is back as director with this project. Ever since the announcement, this movie has sparked significant buzz in the industry, and audiences have high expectations, believing it will be this year's ultimate feel-good theatrical experience.</p><p>In an official statement, Ramesh Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Films, said, "We would like to clarify that our film - <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.”</p>.<p>He further added, “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date."</p><p>"In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later,” the post added.</p><p>The promotional activities for <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> will proceed as scheduled, including the trailer and music releases amping up the buzz through May to pull the audiences for the film’s theatrical release on June 12.</p><p>This Tips Films production, backed by Ramesh Taurani, promises to be the must-watch worldwide cinema event of the summer.</p>