Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal to get married on Jan 24 in Alibaug

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, according to sources close to the family.

Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

“The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug.The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22,” the source told PTI.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo” alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.