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'Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta': Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams 'Chunnari Chunnari' remake

Disapproving the new version, Abhijeet reignited the debate of Bollywood's controversial trend of remixing classic tracks.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:48 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsVarun DhawanTrendingFilmyzilla

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