Varun Tej gears up for his action drama 'Matka'

Actor Varun Tej recently entered wedlock with actress Lavanya Tripathi in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on November 1. The couple returned to Hyderabad in early November, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Following the joyous celebrations, Varun Tej has swiftly transitioned back to work mode. He is currently immersed in preparations for his upcoming film, Matka, a highly anticipated period action drama.