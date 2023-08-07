VD18: Wamiqa Gabbi to be part of Atlee’s next starring Varun Dhawan

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is on cloud nine as the star has bagged a role in the dream cast alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's highly-anticipated next Hindi production. The producers have officially confirmed her association and said that she plays a key role in this mass entertainer.

The untitled film, which has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms, is popularly referred to as #VD18 and is slated for release on May 31, 2024.

Having proved her mettle in the industry with remarkable performances in ‘Grahan’, ‘Mai’ and the recently-released 'Jubilee’, Wamiqa is all geared up for this much talked about project. With her unique talent and dedication, Wamiqa is poised to captivate the hearts of audiences in this Atlee production.

Written by talented screenwriter Kalees, known for his critically-acclaimed film ‘Kee,’ the movie promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience. With such a power-packed combination of directorial brilliance, a stellar cast, and a compelling storyline, #VD18 is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year 2024.