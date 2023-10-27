Veena Sud boards 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' as showrunner

Lisbeth Salander is the central character in Larsson’s award-winning Millennium series. Salander first appeared in the 2005 novel 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'. She reappeared in sequels -- 'The Girl Who Played with Fire' (2006), 'The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest' (2007), 'The Girl in the Spider’s Web' (2015), 'The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye' (2017) and 'The Girl Who Lived Twice' (2019).