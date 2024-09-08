Venice Film Festival: Pedro Almodovar's 'The Room Next Door' wins Golden Lion award

Venice: Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's first English-language movie "The Room Next Door", which tackles the hefty themes of euthanasia and climate change, won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, the film received an 18-minute standing ovation when it premiered at Venice earlier in the week - one of the longest in recent memory.

Almodovar is a darling of the festival circuit and was awarded a lifetime achievement award at Venice in 2019 for his bold, irreverent and often funny Spanish-language features.