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#VenkyAnil5: Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram’s movie goes on floors with grand pooja

The project is being mounted on a grand scale by producer Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, fresh off the success of their recent collaborations.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 07:15 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTollywoodTrendingkeerthy sureshAnil RavipudiVenkateshFilmyzilla

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