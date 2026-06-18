VenkyAnil5: Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram’s movie goes on floors with grand pooja

<p>One of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tollywood">Tollywood</a>’s most successful actor-director combinations is back to create box-office magic. After a string of massive commercial entertainers, "Victory" Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi have officially launched their highly anticipated fifth collaboration with a grand mahurat in Hyderabad today.</p><p>The untitled big-budget film is tentatively titled <em>#VenkyAnil5</em> and brings several powerful performers. The film went on floors following an auspicious pooja ceremony attended by several heavyweights of the Telugu film industry.</p>.Balakrishna to star in Anil Ravipudi's upcoming movie.<p>Legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao, veteran producer Allu Aravind and ace filmmakers Dil Raju and Shirish Reddy graced the event to bless the cast and crew. Producer Daggubati Suresh Babu turned on the camera for the official first shot, marking a celebratory start to the project's principal photography.</p><p>While Allu Aravind gave the first clap. The film brings together Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, supported by Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty in crucial roles.</p><p>According to industry insiders, the script features Kalyan Ram in the role of Venkatesh's brother-in-law, adding an exciting layer to their on-screen relationship.</p>.Janhvi Kapoor likes Instragram post about her 'insignificant' role in 'Peddi', it goes missing later.<p>Known for his effortless comic timing, Venkatesh will pair his screen presence with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s distinct style. Director Anil Ravipudi is reportedly crafting a clean, wholesome family entertainer that relies on a fresh, highly relatable storyline, packed with his trademark humour and high-energy emotions.</p><p>"The characters of both leads are designed with contrasting and diverse traits. It is being shaped as a perfect festive treat that will connect with all sections of the audience," said a representative from the production house.</p>.<p>The project is being mounted on a grand scale by producer Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, fresh off the success of their recent collaborations. Renowned banner Suresh Productions is presenting the movie, while Zee Studios has come on board as a co-producer. Filming is now underway in Hyderabad with a non-stop schedule planned over the coming months.</p>