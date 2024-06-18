Vhagar the Dragon strikes New York, seen perched on Empire State Building

Imagine you are walking down Manhattan, you look up to admire the grandeur that is the Empire State Building, one of the most famous structures of that size in the entire planet—and you see a giant dragon hanging from its spire, 102 feet above the ground.
Don't think wormholes have opened into a mythical realm, this is just a unique advertisement to promote the second season of the wildly popular Game of Thrones spinoff—House of the Dragon.
The creature perched upon the building is the 270-Foot Vhagar the Dragon. Take a look right here:
Vhagar has been affixed using 153 rigging points, and has been made with 1,700 patterns and "600,000 inches of sewn seams", Business Wire reported.
According to the statement, the dragon was created with the help of a creative agency called Giant Spoon and has been fabricated by Bigger Than Life Advertising Inc.
In order to promote the show, HBO Max has joined hands with the Empire State Building to bring a House of the Dragon experience for fans, which includes a photo-op with the legendary Iron Throne from the GoT universe.
The 80th floor of the Empire State Building will also offer an interactive 'Game of Thrones: Legend' experience as well as a 360-degree view of the dragon display.
Tickets for the experience start at $46 for adults and $40 for children.
The first season of the show released on August 21, 2022, and a second season was ordered within five days.
The initial season was lauded by critics, and it even went on to win the Best Television Series - Drama award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.
The first episode of Season 2, 'A Son for a Son', released on June 16, with the season's last episode set to be aired on August 4.
Published 18 June 2024, 05:33 IST