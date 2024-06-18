Vhagar the Dragon strikes New York, seen perched on Empire State Building

Imagine you are walking down Manhattan, you look up to admire the grandeur that is the Empire State Building, one of the most famous structures of that size in the entire planet—and you see a giant dragon hanging from its spire, 102 feet above the ground.

Don't think wormholes have opened into a mythical realm, this is just a unique advertisement to promote the second season of the wildly popular Game of Thrones spinoff—House of the Dragon.

The creature perched upon the building is the 270-Foot Vhagar the Dragon. Take a look right here: