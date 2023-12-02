Vicky Kaushal admirable in Manekshaw biopic

The biopic chronicles Manekshaw’s journey from his modest beginning as a soldier to his swansong in 1973 as the first-ever Field Marshal of India. The audience also get a glimpse of Manekshaw’s valour, humour and charm — women swoon over him. The narration swings back and forth between his life with his wife Siloo Bode (Sanya Malhotra) and his call of duty. Incidents like his sedition trial, his rise up the ranks and his equation with Indira Gandhi (Fathima Sana Sheikh) are shown. Gripping scenes portray the events leading up to the Indo-Pak war in 1971 and the liberation of Bangladesh.