Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’ to release on September 22

Set in the heartland of India, the film revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 12:43 IST

Follow Us

Vicky Kaushal's next film with Yash Raj Films is all set for the release. The movie titled ‘The Great Indian Family’ and is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The movie will hit theatres on 22nd September.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently on a huge high after his last hit 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', is leading the pack in this family entertainer.

Set in the heartland of India, the film revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!

Vicky gave audiences a peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video today that sets up the film to be a fun watch for everyone!

Vicky is paired opposite Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithiviraj'.

The movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora and Ashutosh Ujjwal in crucial roles.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 August 2023, 12:43 IST)
Entertainment Newsbollywoodvicky kaushal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT