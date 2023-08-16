Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’ to release on September 22

The movie will hit theatres on 22nd September.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently on a huge high after his last hit 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', is leading the pack in this family entertainer.

Set in the heartland of India, the film revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!

Vicky gave audiences a peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video today that sets up the film to be a fun watch for everyone!