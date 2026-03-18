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'Victim of misinterpretation': Director Prem defends 'Sarke Chunar' amid national outcry

Defending the 'Sarke Chunar' song as a victim of misinterpretation, Prem claimed that the lyrics are metaphors for alcohol rather than anything vulgar.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 14:23 IST
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