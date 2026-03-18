<p>Facing intense heat over the <em>KD: The Devil</em> song controversy, director Prem has finally addressed the backlash on social media. Defending the <em>Sarke Chunar</em> song as a victim of misinterpretation, Prem claimed that the lyrics are metaphors for alcohol rather than anything vulgar. </p><p>In a social media post, Prem offered a cautious apology for the "mistake" that hurt public sentiments. He claimed the suggestive lyrics were meant as wordplay about a bottle, a twist he saved for the end to spark interest.</p><p>He further urged the audience not to judge the song by the lyrical snippets alone. Prem asked for patience from the audience until the full video provides the necessary context.</p>.<p>Addressing the rift with Hindi writer Raqueeb Alam, Prem said he holds no grudges despite the lyricist distancing himself from the translation. Prem also assured that a revised, "family-friendly" version is set to drop soon.</p>.'Sarke Chunar' song from 'KD: The Devil' removed after NHRC's notice against vulgar lyrics.<p>Earlier in the day, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, confirmed in the Lok Sabha today that a formal ban has been imposed on the track, commenting that "Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute" when it violates cultural decency.</p>.KD Song Row: Rakshita cites ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ and ‘Peelings’ to defend Prem’s 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' .<p>Nora Fatehi also officially distanced herself from the <em>KD</em> song row. Thanking the public for the backlash that forced its removal. In a video, Nora alleged that the Hindi version was created without her knowledge or consent. </p><p>"I did not perform to it, and there was no permission taken to use it with my image," Nora said, claiming she was completely in the dark about the lewd lyrics.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, director Prem and KVN Productions are fighting an uphill battle after their song <em>Sarke Chunar</em> was branded a "new low" by netizens, with celebrities leading the charge against its "lewd" content.</p>.<p>Between the "double-meaning" lyrical row and social media ire, the makers are now working around the clock to 'sanitise' the film's image to ensure a smooth theatrical launch on April 30, 2026.</p>