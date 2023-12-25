Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi promote their upcoming movie 'Crakk'

Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Crakk and were spotted together during the movie promotions.
Visuals of Vidyut opening the car's door for Nora has garnered attention and netizens are praising the star for his humble nature.
While Vidyut was seen in casuals, Nora looked stunning in beige top and distressed jeans. The visuals are going viral on social media.
Earlier, the makers dropped the teaser, where Vidyut was seen pushing the boundaries of thrill and action. In a breathtaking display of daredevilry, Vidyut's heart-pounding stunts in the teaser of Crakk set the stage for an unparalleled action experience on screen.
The teaser not only captivates but elevates cinema's production standards to new heights, creating an ovation-worthy spectacle against the picturesque backdrop of Poland.
The impeccably choreographed action sequences and a power-packed ensemble starring Action Star Vidyut Jammwal along with Nora Fatehi promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Helmed by Aditya Datt the movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in key roles.
Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.
Crakk, produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.