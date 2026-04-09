Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara visit Tirupati, pray for success of 'Love Insurance Kompany'

<p>Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who is making his grand return to the big screen with <em>Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)</em>, visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to seek divine blessings from Lord Venkateswara.</p><p>Accompanied by his wife, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, the director prayed for the success of his upcoming movie starring Pradeep Ranganathan. For Vignesh, <em>LIK</em> is more than just a movie, it is a litmus test, especially after the high-profile setback of being replaced from a big-ticket film at the last moment.</p><p>Produced by Nayanthara, LIK is widely seen as his opportunity to prove his "mettle" and silence those who doubted his ability to handle large-scale productions. Visuals of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara offering prayers at the Lord Venkateshwar shrine have gone viral.</p>.<p>As one of the most revered sites in Southern India, the Tirupati shrine is the go-to sanctuary for celebrities who often wish to pray on their birthday or to pray for the success of upcoming projects.</p><p>Nayanthara was seen in a white and dark green ethnic suit, while Vignesh Shivan wore a striking orange kurta set. The duo’s coordinated traditional attire has since been making waves online, with their fans praising their simple yet elegant look ahead of Vignesh’s high-stakes release.</p>.<p><em>Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)</em> is a 2026 Tamil futuristic romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Nayanthara. </p><p>This futuristic romantic comedy pits human emotion against artificial intelligence. The story revolves around a man’s struggle against a 2040 tech-driven dating giant managed by a flamboyant SJ Suryah. With a high-energy soundtrack by Anirudh, the film explores whether love can survive in a world of "policies and claims.</p>