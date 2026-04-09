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Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara visit Tirupati, pray for success of 'Love Insurance Kompany'

Produced by Nayanthara, LIK is widely seen as Vignesh's opportunity to prove his "mettle" and silence those who doubted his ability to handle large-scale productions.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:56 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaVignesh ShivanTrendingNayantharaFilmyzilla

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