<p>As the VIROSH wedding event begins to unfold, lovebirds <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a> are proving that the celebrations are not just about the rituals but are about celebrating love and creating fun and long-lasting memories. </p><p>After teasing with poolside volleyball, Vijay posted another playful Instagram story unveiling that they have a dedicated Virosh Premier League created for their entourage.</p><p>Featuring custom flags, medals and match equipment, the post shows a set of playful items laid out on lush green grass adorned with the branding “VIROSH Premier League.”</p>.<p>The celebration features a mini cricket bat engraved with their names and wedding date, vibrant pennant flags, a custom matchbox and a medal stamped with 26.02.26—the date fans have eagerly anticipated.</p><p>This suggests a fun cricket tournament for their guests. This moment joins a collection of personal memories from their festivities, including pool volleyball with friends, elegant Japanese-themed dinners and now lively field games that unite everyone in laughter and competition.</p><p>The 'VIROSH Premier League' setup suggests that Vijay and Rashmika want their wedding week to be as memorable off the field as it is on the ceremonial stage, blending athletic fun with celebration, camaraderie with cheer.</p><p>With cricket being a beloved sport across India, it’s no surprise that this couple chose to include a playful version of it in their wedding celebrations and the personalized branding shows they’re making every event feel uniquely “theirs.”</p>