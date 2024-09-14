Vijay becomes highest-paid actor in India. Here’s how much he charged for 'Thalapathy 69'

One of South India's renowned actors Vijay has recently become the highest-paid Indian actor in the industry.
According to a report by Entertainment Times, his upcoming film Thalapathy 69 is fetching him a salary of worth Rs 275 crore. Vijay has consistently delivered excellent performances with his films becoming huge blockbusters at the boxoffice.
However, the actor-turned politician has stated that Thalapathy 69 is extra special to him since it will be his last performance before he devotes his full attention to politics.
People have great expectations from Thalapathy 69, as it is being produced by Bengaluru-based distribution house KVN Productions which has put out one blockbuster after another. This is the first time KVN Productions will be making a Tamil film.
With Vijay as the lead, Thalapathy 69 has surpassed the earnings of Shah Rukh Khan, who was paid Rs 250 crore, making Vijay the highest-paid actor in India.
KVN productions are supposed to give an official announcement regarding the movie today. Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69, will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer as stated by the director. It will cater to all audiences and will not showcase and political leanings.
KVN Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the countdown for an official announcement regarding the film.
This will be Vijay's 69th film before he enters the political arena, with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
'Thalapathy' Vijay is currently celebrating the success of his recent release, The Greatest of All Time. The film has been hailed as one of his best performances and has amassed more than 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.
