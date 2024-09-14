Vijay becomes highest-paid actor in India. Here’s how much he charged for 'Thalapathy 69'

People have great expectations from Thalapathy 69, as it is being produced by Bengaluru-based distribution house KVN Productions which has put out one blockbuster after another. This is the first time KVN Productions will be making a Tamil film.

With Vijay as the lead, Thalapathy 69 has surpassed the earnings of Shah Rukh Khan, who was paid Rs 250 crore, making Vijay the highest-paid actor in India.



KVN productions are supposed to give an official announcement regarding the movie today. Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69, will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer as stated by the director. It will cater to all audiences and will not showcase and political leanings.

KVN Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the countdown for an official announcement regarding the film.